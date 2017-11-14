Zambia like many developing countries in Africa is trying to move with the current trends both positively and negatively, this has been observed in many areas. Drug abuse and Drug addictions have not spared Zambia and generally there has been very little research and documentation in this area. One of the substances abused and often goes unnoticed is a deadly mixture that constitutes a cough syrup that contains codeine, an opioid. This mixture is popularly known as ‘lean’ or purple juice, though it can go by so many other names such as sizzurp, dirty sprite, purple drank, purp or simply juice. The other ingredients to this mixture could be a drink like soda, sprite and alcohol. This drink has been glorified by popular music artists such as Lil Wayne real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr and often mentioned in songs such as ‘me and my drink’ by Lil Wayne and three 6 mafias ‘sipping on some syrup’. This has made it more attractive to young people especially teens. This usually goes unnoticed by parents because parents would typically look for alcohol signs. The drink has also been known to be abused by drivers especially truck drivers who abuse it mainly because of the euphoria and insomnia effects of the codeine.

