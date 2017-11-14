The Zambia Police has finally confirmed that it has now received a formal report from British Council regarding the UK’s Department for International Development’a funded Zambia Accountability Project (ZAP). Two weeks ago, a source from British Council revealed that around 3.5 million pound of donor funds have stolen by a group of local civil society organizations. The funds were given to local NGOs as part of DFID’s election support fund in the run up to the 2016 general elections.

