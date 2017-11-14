  ||    14 November 2017 @ 08:27

Energy Minister David Mabumba has disclosed that government has concluded on the 20 million dollars Saudi Arabia fuel deal. Mr. Mabumba has expressed confidence that cheaper petroleum will start coming into Zambia by next year. He explains that what is remaining is the Letter of credit to be done between various institutions.

