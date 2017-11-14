CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

COPPERBELT Minister Bowman Lusambo has warned that truant civil servants will be dismissed if they continue absconding public events.

Mr Lusambo, who was further upset at the non-attendance by almost all the heads of department during Remembrance Day commemorations on Sunday, said those who are not ready to work will be relieved of their duties.

