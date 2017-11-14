CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

CHIEF Justice Irene Mambilima says the Judiciary is working with the Law Association of Zambia to reintroduce professional ethics among legal practitioners.

Mrs Justice Mambilima said this in Lusaka yesterday when she opened the mediation settlement week.

She said professional ethics are required at the bar because of the impact in delivery of justice.

