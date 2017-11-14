The church in Kabwe says escalating insanitary conditions in the central business district is a result of the uncontrolled street vending.

Kabwe Pastors fellowship Chairperson, David Muwowo has told the local authority to come up with a mechanism that will restore sanity within town.

Pastor Muwowo was speaking during a stakeholders meeting held at the Civic centre in Kabwe.

Meanwhile, in an interview with MUVI TV news, United Street Vendors Foundation President, Teddy Sinkala has defended street vendors saying they are not the source of dirtiness in town.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

