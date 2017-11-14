SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

ABOUT 60 musclemen have registered for the Mr Zambia Bodybuilding Contest slated for December 9 in Lusaka.

Zambia Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (ZBBFF) president Emmanuel Chimuka said in an interview yesterday that the venue has changed from Taj Pamodzi Hotel to Carousel Mall.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

