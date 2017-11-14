Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says the ruling party has already made a decision that President Edgar Lungu will stand in 2021, and that the decision is final no matter what happens. He refused to discuss the eligibility case against the Head of State which is before the Constitutional Court, saying while the party will wait for the judges’ interpretation of the law, the Central Committee’s resolve to field President Lungu would not change.

