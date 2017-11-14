  ||    14 November 2017 @ 17:33

Prominent Economist Chibamba Kanyama has revealed that there about 9,000 Zambians holding offshore accounts. Mr Kanyama who is also a former official of the International Monetary Fund disclosed that the majority of these Zambians are serving in government. He said he knows this for a fact because he personally introduced some of these Zambians to investment companies that specializes in offshore accounts.

