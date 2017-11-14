Heavily armed soldiers and military vehicles are steaming towards the capital of Harare just 24 hours after the head of the army warned he was prepared to “step in” to overthrow Mugabe.

Mugabe’s sacking of his main opponent for power, Emerson Mnangagwa, 75, has led to soaring tensions between his ruling regime and the armed forces in recent weeks.

Zimbabwe’s army chief Gen Constantino Chiwenga has accused Mugabe, who has ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, of purging his vice president in his own interests.

