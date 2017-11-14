The Zambia Under-20 National Team got down to business on Monday afternoon with coach Numba Mumamba taking the lads through the paces. Mumamba is set to lead the 2016 Cosafa champions in the 2017 edition hosted by Zambia after his predecessor Beston Chambeshi was elevated to U-23 head coach. The 45 member provisional squad will be trimmed to 25 by Friday as per standard requirement by the organizers of the tournament to have final teams in place.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

