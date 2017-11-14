DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has expressed interest in hosting a museum that will house artifacts from various sports disciplines in Southern Africa.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development, Moses Mawere said during the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region Five Council of Ministers extra ordinary meeting in Gaborone that the development will advance Zambia’s tourism potential as the country will be transformed into a central repository for the region’s sporting relics and history.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

