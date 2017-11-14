– State-owned Zambian telecoms company Zamtel will more than double its mobile phone subscribers in the next three years after investing $300 million in new infrastructure, the company’s spokesman said on Monday. Zambia, Africa’s No.2 copper producer, has more than 12 million mobile phone service subscribers, equivalent to about 70 percent of the population, according to latest government statistics. Zamtel spokesman Kennedy Mambwe said the company’s subscriber numbers are expected to increase from about 2.2 million to 3 million by the end of next year, rising to 4 million by the end of 2019 and 5 million in 2020.

