  14 November 2017 @ 18:27

Zimbabwe’s army chief has warned those responsible for “purging” the country’s ruling Zanu-PF party to stop, or the military will step in.
The rare intervention comes just a week after President Robert Mugabe sacked his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.  
General Constantino Chiwenga, who appeared at a news conference with another 90 senior army officers, did not refer to anyone by name.

