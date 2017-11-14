Zimbabwe’s army chief has warned those responsible for “purging” the country’s ruling Zanu-PF party to stop, or the military will step in.

The rare intervention comes just a week after President Robert Mugabe sacked his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

General Constantino Chiwenga, who appeared at a news conference with another 90 senior army officers, did not refer to anyone by name.

