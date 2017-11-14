The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it’s on course to exceed its revenue collection target for 2017 by about K300 million. ZRA Director, Research and Policy Ezekiel Phiri says the authority has so far exceeded the target by about K181 million in form of taxes. Mr. Phiri says during the last 3 years, tax revenue collections have performed favourably against the government target except for 2016.

