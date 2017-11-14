CYNTHIA MWALE, KELVIN KACHINGWE, Siavonga

THE Zambia Revenue Authority [ZRA] is optimistic that it will surpass the tax revenue collection target by about K300 million this year.

Of the total budget of K64.5 billion, ZRA was tasked to raise K37.6 billion in the 2017 for the treasury.

ZRA director of research and policy Ezekiel Phiri said ZRA is on course to meeting its 2017 target and attributed the projected surplus to increased value added tax.

