One of the 42 controversial fire tenders which government recently procured at US$42 million has been involved in a serious road trafffic accident in Chililabombwe. A witness told News Diggers that the accident happened this evening. In a video shared by the witness, the truck is seen in its overturned position, surrounded by local residents who watched and took pictures of fire bregade officers trying to rescue themselves from the accident.

