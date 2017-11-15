NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

IN PURSUIT of a better life in Lusaka, three boys hid under the chassis of a bus for over 10 hours from Solwezi with a view to reaching the capital city and become street kids.

The boys, two aged 11 and one 14, were only discovered when a Juldan Motors bus reached Lusaka Intercity Bus Terminus on Monday around 16:00 hours. Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in an interview yesterday that the boys were discovered by Juldan Motors workers as they were offloading luggage from the bus.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

