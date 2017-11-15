BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

POLICE in Zambezi in North-Western Province have arrested 12 suspects in connection with a riot that took place in the district at the weekend where residents of Chingalala fought running battles with the local police.

This followed the death of village headman Kakoho, a Luvale on the east bank who lived in Chingalala area after relatives and the royal establishment decided to bury the headman within Chingalala community which is a disputed land between the Luvales and the Lundas. North-Western Province commissioner of police Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday that three police officers were also injured during the fracas.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

