ACTIONAID Zambia has urged Government to investigate and take action against individuals, corporate bodies and public officers with offshore accounts to enhance transparency in the country’s tax system.

Country director Nalucha Ziba said the move will establish the true owners of anonymous companies and trusts. Ms Ziba said at a press briefing yesterday that taxation is the most reliable way of raising money to finance public services, hence the need to ensure that every citizen pays tax.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

