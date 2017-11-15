  ||    15 November 2017 @ 11:29

Bailiffs have reportedly seized 12 vehicles from the financially troubled Times of Zambia. Sources have disclosed that the company is failing to operate and servicing its debt has stretched its meager resources. Some employees have not been paid for over 8 months.

