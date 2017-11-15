“I am just warning you that I have information that some of you want to be adventurous. Your adventure should not plunge us into chaos”. Lungu sent out this chilling warning to the Zambian judiciary recently, we are still in deadlock. The judiciary has gone quiet and has yet to pass a ruling on the legality of his third term whims. This quote combined with the stagnating judiciary is sadly the obverse of the separation of powers seen when Kenya’s election was invalidated. No President has attempted a third term since the late Frederick Chiluba. Chiluba’s efforts were stopped by the Oasis Forum, a loose coalition of religious leaders, civil society and opposition activists held the President to account and resuscitated Zambian democracy at the brink. Given the current President’s approach to Opposition parties, independent media and governmental patronage of certain civil society organisations, the fight will be long and hard.

