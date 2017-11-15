  ||    15 November 2017 @ 06:29

KALUWE HANZUKI, Cairo
PRESIDENT Lungu arrived in Egypt yesterday for a three-day State visit and held talks with his host President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The plane carrying the President touched down at Cairo International Airport at 14:00 hours Zambian time.
He was welcomed by Egypt’s Minister of Agriculture Abdel Moneim el Banna.
Ministers of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba; Commerce, Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe; Agriculture Dora Siliya; Zambia’s Ambassador to Egypt Topply Lubaya; Army Commander Paul Mihova and some embassy officials were also on hand to welcome President Lungu at the airport.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
