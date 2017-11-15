KALUWE HANZUKI, Cairo

PRESIDENT Lungu arrived in Egypt yesterday for a three-day State visit and held talks with his host President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The plane carrying the President touched down at Cairo International Airport at 14:00 hours Zambian time. He was welcomed by Egypt’s Minister of Agriculture Abdel Moneim el Banna. Ministers of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba; Commerce, Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe; Agriculture Dora Siliya; Zambia’s Ambassador to Egypt Topply Lubaya; Army Commander Paul Mihova and some embassy officials were also on hand to welcome President Lungu at the airport.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

