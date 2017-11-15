CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

FORMER Chisamba member of Parliament Moses Muteteka has been convicted on two counts of abuse of authority of office by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court and sentenced to one year imprisonment, but suspended for two years.

Muteteka was charged with eight counts of abuse of authority of office and theft. When the case came up for judgment before magistrate Faides Hamaundu, she found Muteteka guilty on two counts, but acquitted him on the rest.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

