Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says all 42-million-dollar fire tenders were insured with the Zambia States Insurance Company (ZSIC), but could not disclose the insurance cover for each of them. And the Alliance for Community Action has challenged the Local Government Ministry to explain the nature of the accident in which one of the 42 fire tenders was involved, and to disclose if the full insurance cover for all the 42 units was paid to ZISC.

