Fired VP Mnangagwa Back in Zimbabwe, Here is what he said… He is back in Zimbabwe after he had fled the country to come here in South Africa. But he shared on twitter that he is back in the country in a tweet: “Zimbabweans stay calm &remain tuned to national news. I’m back in the Country &will be quite busy over the next few days. My communication with you will now be via formal broadcasting channels so I’m unlikely to use the twitter handle. Thank you all for the support & solidarity” Earlier on he commended the ZDF for taking charge where he said: “Today 15/11/17, we salute & applaud the bravery of our ZDF who decisively rejected desperate last minute concessions by an Executive whose sole objective was to create a family dynasty. An Army led transitional phase will now pave way for a peaceful, free&fair democratic election”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

