The Zambian Government and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed a 102.5 million Euros about K11.5 billion concessional Loan agreement to go towards the development of sanitation infrastructure under the Lusaka Sanitation Programme. The EIB will further mobilize an additional a 4.5 million Euros grant to strengthen the project implementation capabilities. Speaking during the signing of the loan agreement, Finance Minister Felix Mutati says the highly concessional loan will be disbursed over a period of up to 20 years

