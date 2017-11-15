  ||    15 November 2017 @ 03:29

Government has moved to dispel rumours that they had anything to do with a directive by DStv to halt the airing of talk show program Talk with Kwangu for featuring an advert with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s wife Mutinta. Mutinta was featured in one of the adverts giving a vivid account of her husband’s arrest on a charge of treason. DStv issued an internal memorandum taking off the adverts for allegedly compromising their position with government.

