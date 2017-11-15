MMD die-hard youth national coordinator Gerald Chiluba has accused former party president Dr Nevers Mumba of misleading opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema into not conceding defeat. Chiluba says the stubbornness of his former leader has rubbed off the UPND president who continues to refuse to concede defeat in the 2016 election despite the move being detrimental to the re-organisation of the party for the 2021 elections. He said Hichilema had not refused to concede defeat in the previous elections and now that he has surrounded himself with Dr Mumba he is negatively influenced to try to hang on to a lost cause.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

