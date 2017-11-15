CHALI MULENGA, Luampa

LUAMPA District Council secretary Emmanuel Sikanyika says Government should be commended for the massive support it is rendering to develop the area.

Mr Sikanyika said the area has six major capital projects under construction in the district with 70 percent of the works already done. He said in an interview that the district will be an investment hub of the province once the projects are completed.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

