President Edgar Lungu has recalled Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia George Kanyamula Zulu, deputy High Commissioner to South Africa Philemona Kachesa and first secretary for press and tourism at the mission in Malawi Chrispin Mukwita. A government official told News Diggers! that President Lungu gave instructions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to recall the three diplomats for various reasons.

