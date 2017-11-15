SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

THE Lusaka Province Mukubulo Chilufya Chess Open Championship elite category as attracted four International Masters (IMs) and the winner will walk away with K10,000.

The four IMs are Gillian Bwalya, Stanley Chumfwa, his younger brother Kelvin and Richmond Phiri. FIDE Master (FM) Douglas Munenga is another high profile player expected to challenge for honours at the battle of brains set for November 24-26 at National Institute of Public Administration in Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

