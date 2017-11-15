The Department of Immigration yesterday removed sixteen illegal immigrants and effected one deportation. Tshite Mukenge was on Monday, 13th November, 2017 convicted on two counts. In the first count of knowingly making a representation he knew to be false in a material particular for the purpose of obtaining a passport contrary to section 23 (1) (a) of the Passports Act, 2016 of the Laws of Zambia, he was sentenced to pay a fine of K 6,000 or in default six (06) months simple imprisonment. In the second count of knowingly making representations he knew to be false for the purpose of obtaining a Green Zambian National Registration Card (NRC), he was sentenced to pay a fine of K 4,000 or in default six (06) months simple imprisonment. He paid the fines on the same day.

