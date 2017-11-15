DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

UNDER-20 national team coach Mumamba Numba says the technical bench has enough time to assemble a formidable team that will defend the Council of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) Youth Championship title.

Thirty-nine players have assembled in Lusaka to start preparations for the regional youth competition kicking off on December 6 in Kitwe. Six players have not yet reported to camp due to academic and club commitments.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

