DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka
UNDER-20 national team coach Mumamba Numba says the technical bench has enough time to assemble a formidable team that will defend the Council of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) Youth Championship title.

Thirty-nine players have assembled in Lusaka to start preparations for the regional youth competition kicking off on December 6 in Kitwe.
Six players have not yet reported to camp due to academic and club commitments.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
