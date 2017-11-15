NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

CHIEF government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga has urged journalists to adhere to legal and ethical codes of conduct by writing and publishing substantiated stories.

Ms Mulenga, who is Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, said in a statement yesterday that journalists have the responsibility to their audiences to gather news objectively and report facts. She said journalists must be courageous enough to apologise and retract a story when they misinform the public.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

