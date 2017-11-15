Dear editor,

ALLOW me to express my concern over the e-voucher system. In the first year, the system worked very well despite being on pilot.

Last farming season, farmers faced challenges ranging from ununiformed prices of inputs by agro-dealers to delays in receiving cards. I am appealing to the ministries involved to speed up the process of giving inputs to farmers to allow them time to plan for the 2017/2018 farming season.A CHISENGAChongwe

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

