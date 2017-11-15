  ||    15 November 2017 @ 03:29

Social media has been sent buzzing with images of one of the US$ 1 million fire tenders having been involved in an accident. The fire truck was involved in an accident along Chingola-Chililabombwe road. The overturned truck has added to the debate around the fire trucks whose US$42 million price tag was a subject of intense public debate.

