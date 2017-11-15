BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Kalumbila

THE Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) has finished installing 10 solar-powered milling plants in Kalumbila district in North-Western Province.

The solar hammermills are among the 2,000 being procured under the Presidential Initiative Empowerment Fund which will be installed across the country. Government has allocated 128 solar-powered milling plants to North-Western Province, of which five are for cassava. Kalumbila district commissioner Robinson Kalota said in interview yesterday that the Chinese contractor engaged to install the milling plants in the district has completed works on the project.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

