VICTOR KUMWENDA, Lusaka

TITLE-chasing Zesco United, Zanaco and Green Buffaloes today face tricky opponents as the Super Division enters round 34.

Leaders Zesco host town-mates Buildcon, second-placed Zanaco face another title-chasing side Lusaka Dynamos while Buffaloes take on Nkwazi. Zesco have 63 points, two better than champions Zanaco while third-placed Buffaloes have 60 points.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

