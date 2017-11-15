  ||    15 November 2017 @ 04:29

VICTOR KUMWENDA, Lusaka
TITLE-chasing Zesco United, Zanaco and Green Buffaloes today face tricky opponents as the Super Division enters round 34.

Leaders Zesco host town-mates Buildcon, second-placed Zanaco face another title-chasing side Lusaka Dynamos while Buffaloes take on Nkwazi.
Zesco have 63 points, two better than champions Zanaco while third-placed Buffaloes have 60 points.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
