ZNBC staffer Misheck Moyo has been suspended from duty for attending church service with Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili in Mufulira. Moyo, who confirmed his suspension, referred all queries to ZNBC management but mentioned that he was a congregant of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where Kambwili and the NDC leadership attended service last Sunday. Moyo’s suspension letter indicates that he had brought the name of ZNBC into disrepute following his attendance of a church service where the NDC officials were.

