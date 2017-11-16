STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) will soon place electronic gadgets in retail businesses in a bid to monitor and enhance collection of value added tax (VAT) in real time, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard on Tuesday.

ZRA commissioner general Kingsley Chanda told the Howard Kunda-led committee that the revenue collection body is contemplating placing electronic gadgets which will monitor VAT collection in real time. Mr Chanda was speaking when he appeared before PAC alongside Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba to respond to quarries raised in the 2016 Auditor General’s report.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

