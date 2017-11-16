WE FIND disturbing the tribal fracas which took place in Zambezi in North-Western Province, where 12 people have been detained.

Last weekend, residents of Chingalala fought running battles with the police after an attempt to stop them from burying a Luvale headman in the area which is a disputed land between the Lundas and Luvales. What is more disappointing is that the piece of land in question is not only disputed between the two tribes – Luvales and Lundas – but is actually earmarked as a construction site for a modern market. We are left to wonder at the rationale behind the Luvale royal establishment’s decision to bury one of their headmen at a site which is not only earmarked for development but is not a designated burial site. What is saddening is that efforts by the police to engage the concerned residents could not yield any fruits as they defiantly proceeded with the burial. Further efforts to seek the intervention of Senior Chief Ndungu did not help either as the meeting hit a snag with the chief accusing the police of siding with the Lundas. And, as such, the situation became volatile as some residents attacked the police officers with stones while others defiantly and with impunity went on with the illegal burial. During the fracas, three police officers were injured while eight window panes to a building belonging to the Ministry of Agriculture were shattered. According to North-Western commissioner of police Auxensio Daka, information received before the incident indicated that residents had actually planned to burn the police station like what happened in Mufumbwe. This is surely retrogressive and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible. There is no justification whatsoever for the fracas which happened in Zambezi. It is unbelievable that five decades after attaining independence, the Luvales and Lundas have refused to coexist. This is unacceptable and an insult to our founding fathers who sacrificed so much for the peace we are enjoying today. The country was founded on principles of unity and co-existence, hence the coining of the motto: One Zambia One Nation. We cannot afford to have tribal conflicts. Today, intermarriages are a common phenomenon in our society. It is practically difficult to find a Zambian who has no relations in other tribes. We believe that Lundas and Luvales cannot exclusively alienate themselves from each other. Through marriage, all the tribes of Zambia have been blended into one big Zambian family. This is the tag we are known by and should endeavour to maintain. We are, however, saddened that the Lundas and Luvales do not seem to value the One Zambia One Nation concept on which the country was founded. This is why 53 years after independence, the two tribes are embroiled in tribal battles despite having so many similarities in their linguistics and culture. The continued battles between the two tribes caught the attention of President Lungu who, after meeting Chief Ishindi of the Lunda-speaking people and Chief Ndungu of the Luvale-speaking people, decided to establish a committee to find a solution to the impasse. What should be known, however, is that the solution to this impasse much more depends on the traditional leadership. As long as both leaders are not ready to give and take, the solution to this conflict will continue eluding us. The two leaders need to look at the bigger picture other than focusing on narrow interests. The two traditional leaders should be reminded that they have an obligation to contribute and help maintain peace in the country by co-existing. However, the fracas that occurred last weekend indicates otherwise. If left unchecked, such conflicts can plunge the country into chaos. The two chiefs should bear in mind that the impasse between these two tribes has an adverse effect on the much-needed infrastructure development. Instead of tearing each other apart, the two leaders should be working together to harness development opportunities for the province and for the good of their subjects. This is what is expected of leaders worth their salt.

