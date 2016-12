Dear Zambia Online email user,

It is now one year since the Zambia Online service migrated out of the GMail system to the Yandex system and it is time for every user to renew their email accounts for the next one year. Please proceed as you did last year as everything remains exactly the same. Those that signed up this year do not need to do anything until next year.

Those that do not renew their email accounts shall be assumed to have forfeited them and the accounts shall be disabled and then eventually deleted after a grace period of 3 months. Please email us on admin [at] zambia [dot] co [dot] zm or call us for any clarifications.

Michael Chishala

Director

Moneynet Enterprises Ltd

+260977848059, +260955819937

