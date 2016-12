Update: POP3 is not available. Please use IMAP.

Dear all,

We are changing the email domain records for @zambia.co.zm to point to the new system and emails shall stop going into the Google system over the next 48 hours but to the new servers. Please keep checking both systems just to make sure. We have provided a login form for the new system on the Zambia Online homepage in the top right corner.

https://zambia.co.zm/

There is also a link to the old Google system just below the login form for your convenience.

If you wish to use IMAP or POP3 email, the settings are as follows:

IMAP (recommended)

Incoming mail server — imap.yandex.com

Connection security — SSL

Port — 993

Outgoing mail server — smtp.yandex.com

Connection security — SSL

Port — 465

POP3

Incoming mail server — pop.yandex.com

Connection security — SSL

port — 995

Outgoing mail server — smtp.yandex.com

Connection security — SSL

Port — 465

If you need any clarification, you can email us (admin@zambia.co.zm) or call on:

+260977848059, +260955819937

We shall keep updating you with more information.

ZOL Admins

