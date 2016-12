Dear Zambia Online mail user,

We have successfully completed migration of the Zambia Online email system from Google who have now disabled access to your old mailboxes. Kindly immediately change your password from the old one you had in order to secure your account.

If you wish to use IMAP or POP3 email, the settings are as follows:

IMAP

Incoming mail server — imap.yandex.com

Connection security — SSL

Port — 993

Outgoing mail server — smtp.yandex.com

Connection security — SSL

Port — 465

POP3

Incoming mail server — pop.yandex.com

Connection security — SSL

port — 995

Outgoing mail server — smtp.yandex.com

Connection security — SSL

Port — 465

If you need any clarification, you can email us (admin <at> zambia <dot> co <dot> zm) or call on:

+260977848059, +260955819937

ZOL Admins

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print