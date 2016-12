Dear ZOL Mail user,

As indicated earlier, we have been importing old emails up to 17th July 2015 after Google reopened the old GMail system temporarily which they had shut down. The importation process is nearing completion with 94% of mailboxes processed. Google shall be shutting down the old system for good this Friday the 14th of August 2015 and it shall never be reopened again. Those of you who wish to make an offline backup of your emails in the Google system using Outlook or other email client should use the following settings:

Incoming server: imap.gmail.com

Port: 993

Security: SSL

IMAP/POP3 settings in the new ZOL email system are here:

https://zambia.co.zm/mail/settings/

If none of your old emails have been imported up to now, or you are missing some emails after 17th July 2015, kindly get in touch with us using the contact form at:

https://zambia.co.zm/contact-us/

After the old GMail system was reopened, some users have been accessing it and sending emails out but they cannot receive any emails because they are now being sent into the new email system. Please do not email us from your mailbox in the GMail system because we cannot reply to you since it is not receiving any emails. Instead, use the form on the Contact Us page.

If you missed our earlier notices concerning the migration into the new email system, they are all here:

https://zambia.co.zm/notices/

If you wish to retain your ZOL mailbox in the new system, please send us a request here:

https://zambia.co.zm/mail/recover-mailbox/

IMPORTING CONTACTS FROM GMAIL INTO THE NEW SYSTEM

If your old contacts are still not showing yet, please import them as follows:

Click “Mail” under the flag in the top left corner. Select “Contacts” from the drop down menu. Click on “More” at the top slightly to the left in the same line as the word “Contacts”. Select “Export” and save the file under the choice “Outlook CSV format (for importing into Outlook or another application)”. Go into your mailbox in the new system and select “Contacts” at the top next to “Messages” and “Disk”. Click “More” in the middle at the top and select “import contacts from file”. Select the file you saved in step 2 and all your old contacts shall be imported in the new system.

If you have any problems, send us a support enquiry at https://zambia.co.zm/contact-us/ or call us on +260955819937 or +260977848059 between 08:00 and 18:00 on weekdays and half day on Saturdays.

ZOL Admins.

